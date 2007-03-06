Instigator Blog

Lean Analytics, startups, angel investing, product management and more!

5 Phrases You Never Want To Hear In A Presentation

by 170 Comments

[ad#Top-Popular Posts] Giving good presentations is hard. Public speaking is a true skill that you can develop over time; a combination of art and science. Thinking about my upcoming presentation in May for SOBCon 07 – The Relationship Bloggers’ Conference, I can’t help but hone in on those words I know don’t belong.

  • MAKE SOME NOISE!!! Unless you’re at the MTV Music Awards this isn’t much of a crowd pleaser. The key point is this: Know Thy Audience. Your audience should dictate your style, approach, the words you use, etc. If you can’t modify your pitch to your audience you’ll turn people off quicker than you can say…
  • Um… The dreaded “um” is so commonplace in our speech we often overlook it. But when you’re standing in front of a crowd, selling ’em whatever you’re selling ’em (and don’t be mistaken: you ARE selling) too many “ums” shows a lack of preparedness and comfort.
  • Did That Make Sense? Actually, it didn’t. And on top of that, because you had to ask me I’m so disengaged at this point that I’ve started playing a game on my BlackBerry. The key here: Practice. Do it in front of a mirror. Do it in the shower. Do it in front of others. Do it in public. If you present in front of friends and family who aren’t in your field of expertise and they get it, you’ve got yourself a winner.
  • What Else Can I Show You? I don’t know, you tell me, that’s why you’re standing up there on the stage and I’m sitting here eagerly in the crowd. Presentations are stories – they need a beginning, middle and end. It doesn’t matter the setting, format or style of presentation/conference/meeting. If you’re standing in front of people and telling them something, you’re spinning a story. And that means it needs all the elements of a good one.
  • I Guess That’s It. Well is that the end or not? You would know better than me. Blog professionals often talk about ending strongly, and the same holds true when giving a presentation. Even saying, “That’s the end” is kind of lame – your final point (and the entire presentation arc) should make it obvious enough, and you should be able to transition instantly into the next step – be it questions, slinking off the stage, hours of clapping…

So, I guess that’s it.

Kidding.

Public speaking is the sort of thing that makes grown men cry, and buckles people to their knees. We all know it’s daunting, which is all the more reason to master the 4 Ps of Presentations:

  1. Prepare. You might not need a word-for-word script, but prepare something. Make sure your story is compelling, entertaining and worth listening to.
  2. Practice. You need to practice. Even veteran presenters practice. Make sure you at least read it out loud a few times to develop a good rhythm.
  3. Pronunciate. You need to speak clearly. There’s no room for mumbling in a presentation. Let me toss another P in there – Project. Speak clearly and firmly to get your point across.
  4. Participate. You should always try to engage your audience. The sooner they feel like they’re part of what you’re doing, the better.

Filed Under: Business, Marketing

Want more content like this?

Signup for free and you'll get new content as soon as it's available. Thanks!

  Older Comments
 

  • Pingback: #49. Read ‘The 1001 List Of Quality Reads’ « 6ixx()

  • That is so true, I’ve recently attended a very bad presentation at Sydney CeBIT. The company is great achieving great results and the person in front of us probably knew their trade, however the way it was presented made me dislike them instantly and wanting to leave the presentation. Their speaker used most of the above mentioned phrases.

  • That is so true, I've recently attended a very bad presentation at Sydney CeBIT. The company is great achieving great results and the person in front of us probably knew their trade, however the way it was presented made me dislike them instantly and wanting to leave the presentation. Their speaker used most of the above mentioned phrases.

  • Excellent tips on public speaking. I do some public speaking from time to time. If your confidence is there, you can do it. This is what helps me tremendously. The 4 Ps is correct. If you got the 4 Ps going on when you are doing a presentation, you will always be on the right track. This great info has put public speaking in perspective. Thanks

  • Excellent tips on public speaking. I do some public speaking from time to time. If your confidence is there, you can do it. This is what helps me tremendously. The 4 Ps is correct. If you got the 4 Ps going on when you are doing a presentation, you will always be on the right track. This great info has put public speaking in perspective. Thanks

  • Pingback: Better Presentations Are Just A Click Away()

  • your post is great. really. 🙂

    I also agree that once a public speaker takes the stage, he should be able to deliver hence the need for preparation. asking your audience stupid questions expresses uncertain and it is never good. good points. 🙂

  • AnitaJackson

    Talk about a lost art. Even with the advent of video tutorials and the fact that people like the amateurish feel to videos it is always nicer to hear it said as if the person really does know what they are talking about and aren't making it up as they go along. Preparation is key for sure and I'd apply that rule to anything. Get ready and practice. Um I hate, I'd prefer a pause than an um or ah. Oh and kep it relevant to topic. Going off topic feels like a waste of time, and can get confusing.

  • AnitaJackson

    Talk about a lost art. Even with the advent of video tutorials and the fact that people like the amateurish feel to videos it is always nicer to hear it said as if the person really does know what they are talking about and aren't making it up as they go along. Preparation is key for sure and I'd apply that rule to anything. Get ready and practice. Um I hate, I'd prefer a pause than an um or ah. Oh and kep it relevant to topic. Going off topic feels like a waste of time, and can get confusing.

  • xxsxxs

    You should always try to engage your audience. The sooner they feel like they’re part of what you’re doing, the better
    xxsxxs

  • Wow, I make these mistakes too. Thanks.

  • Wow, I make these mistakes too. Thanks.

  • Wow, I make these mistakes too. Thanks.

  • Pingback: Five Phrases You Never Want to Hear in a Presentation | Business Communication()

  • Pingback: Public Speaking Tips That Will Improve Your Next Presentation()

  • Pingback: Links 03/10/07 « Simply Presentation()

  • Pingback: Public speaking resources | RCM 300: Effective Professional Communication()

  • Pingback: Blog Ervina Dwi Kurniawati, S,Pd. | Teacher's Blog on SMA Negeri 1 Gondang()

  • Pingback: 2 Slides That are Ruining Your Damn PowerPoint Presentation()

  • Pingback: How to Use Story Telling in Business | flevy.com/blog()

 Older Comments
 

Ben Yoskovitz

Founding Partner at Highline BETA, a startup co-creation company that launches new ventures with leading corporations and founders.

Previously I was VP Product at VarageSale and GoInstant (acq. $CRM), and Founding Partner at Year One Labs.

Angel investments include: Breather, Spoiler Alert, SendWithUs and others.

My bio »

Buy Lean Analytics

Lean Analytics

"Lean Analytics is the missing piece of Lean Startup!" - Dan Martell, founder Clarity

Get the book at leananalyticsbook.com

Get updates

Get new content directly in your inbox. Occasionally, I'll also send special content to subscribers (I promise it'll be high quality!)

Share This