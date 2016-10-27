Instigator Blog

Lean Analytics, startups, angel investing, product management and more!

“You Don’t Look Like a Founder”

by 6 Comments

WTF does that even mean?

It means: You’re not a young white guy.

And it’s total bullshit.

Heather Anne Carson, co-founder @ Repable recently posted this on Facebook:

screen-shot-2016-10-27-at-8-24-37-am

(She didn’t ask me to write this.)

Oy.

It’s not surprising that guys feel / think this way (but saying it out loud really demonstrates a whole new level of stupidity.)

Here’s the thing, I think of startup founders like comedians. Comedians come in all shapes and sizes. Their tool is their brain — their ability to make things funny, communicate that and engage an audience. That’s all the brain. You don’t even need real charisma (some comics are super awkward, and that’s what makes them funny). You can be fat, skinny, tall, short, young, old, white, black, blue (think: Blue Man Group), etc. There are lots of awesome female comics. There are lots of great comics of all shapes, sizes, genders, races, religions, and so forth. Comedy is ubiquitous across the world (most people like to laugh, those that do not, I weep for you, honestly.)

That’s not to say there isn’t discrimination in the comedy business (you know there is), but we have plenty of examples of comics that span the diversity on this planet. (I watched a Japanese woman comic the other day make fun of British people, it was hilarious!)

Founders are like comedians. Our main tool is our brain. Our drive. Our hustle. Our willingness to put ourselves out there (like comics) and do something new. It’s scary as shit, but we do it. Founders do come in all shapes and sizes, but unfortunately the world of startups is dominated by white men. It shouldn’t be (and I predict we’re going to see big time changes in this going forward.)

Here’s the thing: I’ve traveled all over the world and met a lot of founders. They’re all the same. They’re all trying to build something from scratch and make shit happen. A founder in San Francisco is the same as a founder in Canada. And they’re both the same as a founder in Amsterdam, London, Japan, Barcelona, Hungary, Brazil, and so on. In many of these countries, founders seem more timid, less “aggressive” than their American counterparts. That’s often the stereotype we push against in Canada for sure. And it’s partially true, but I don’t believe it’s some ingrained cultural instinct (at least not one we can’t defeat!)–I believe it’s because founders outside the United States don’t realize how good they are. They haven’t had the same level of support, examples and nudges as their counterparts in the US (particularly in Silicon Valley). As we build startup ecosystems and a startup culture in different places, founders across the world will realize they can compete; they’re just as smart, talented and driven. They just have to go do it. When that happens, we’re going to see diversity in entrepreneurship like never before, because we’ll have founders from all over building awesome companies and then inspiring generations after them. These founders will be of all colors, races, genders, religions, etc.

The criteria for being a founder:

  • Do you have a brain in your head?
  • Do you want to work your ass off and make real sacrifices to see your vision realized?
  • Do you have a problem that you care deeply about?
  • Are you ready to spend the next 5-10 years dedicated to solving that problem?

That’s it. Truth is, most founders don’t meet those criteria. They’re “founders” for other reasons (“I want to get rich” or “It’s a cool thing to do” or “It’ll look good on my resume.”) Too many founders don’t really have a meaningful enough problem worth solving. You know who does have problems worth solving? Everyone who is not a white guy from North America. (Of course, the world’s problems belong to white guys too, but hopefully you get my point.)

Shame on the “startup dude” who said, “You don’t look like a founder.” Pure nonsense. A founder looks like anyone. Literally anyone. Just like a comic. And the young white dudes in the startup world should desperately want and push for more diversity in our ecosystem. Without it we won’t really build global, sustainable startup cultures that make a true difference in the world.

Founders are driven to (hopefully!) make the world a better place, and there are tons of areas (geographically) and industries (globally) that need to be improved. If you think all of that change and improvement is going to come from Silicon Valley you’re fooling yourself.

Founders look like people. That’s it.

Filed Under: Entrepreneurship

Want more content like this?

Signup for free and you'll get new content as soon as it's available. Thanks!

  • karensd

    GRRRRRRR…..

  • Great post Ben. As an over 50 white male I unreservedly apologize for my peers (actually I don’t…I’d like to kick them in the differentiators much of the time).
    I’m so tired of a panel who kinda look like me sitting on a stage telling “entrepreneurs” what they should do. Maybe we have some skills to empart; I’d like to think that I’m really good at challenging people to look at things through their customers’ eyes, helping them design conversations which reveal problems, current solution sets, motivations…but I can’t give them any magic bullets cause there aren’t any, as you so eloquently point out.
    So what does a founder look like to me? They look like someone who is crazy about an idea, and is searching for a way to test and validate it so they can continue to try and make someone’s world a better place. And they come in all sexes, shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and ages.

  • Love the thought behind this, but have you investigated what it’s like to be a woman in comedy? 🙂 http://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2015/11/plight-of-the-funny-female/416559/

  • I have not, but I’ll read the article. It doesn’t surprise me at all that women are discriminated against in comedy. I wasn’t trying to say that “women are equal in comedy therefore should be equal in startups.” And maybe the analogy is completely off (which just depresses me), but I think of the comedians I’ve watched recently and they’re certainly not all young, white males. Comedy perhaps is the better analogy because it (should?) cross cultural boundaries. It’s universal. Or damn close to it. Most people like to laugh. Startups are the same. Founders are everywhere, just trying to make things happen.

  • iObjx

    Ben – Thanks for the great post and sadly I can share all kinds of similar stories that I’ve personally encountered here in SF. (I’m gonna write a book). And yes, I give an “aggressive” response of disbelief with a “creativity and smart are everywhere.” I wish Heather all kinds of crazy success.

  • iObjx

    Amen PP on being tired with the panel all looking like me too! (I’m 50+) And I would like to add from several decades on this planet and consistent patterns that the “finance” or even “engineer” guys on the panel generally don’t possess creativity and vision. Yes, I agree with Ben’s post that it’s about the brain and one’s ability to use both sides of it – to “see” something when nobody else can.

Ben Yoskovitz

Founding Partner at Highline BETA, a startup co-creation company that launches new ventures with leading corporations and founders.

Previously I was VP Product at VarageSale and GoInstant (acq. $CRM), and Founding Partner at Year One Labs.

Angel investments include: Breather, Spoiler Alert, SendWithUs and others.

My bio »

Buy Lean Analytics

Lean Analytics

"Lean Analytics is the missing piece of Lean Startup!" - Dan Martell, founder Clarity

Get the book at leananalyticsbook.com

Get updates

Get new content directly in your inbox. Occasionally, I'll also send special content to subscribers (I promise it'll be high quality!)

Share This