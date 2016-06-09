Instigator Blog

Lean Analytics, startups, angel investing, product management and more!

The Product Manager’s Portfolio

by 5 Comments

writing-828911_960_720

It’s not always easy for a product manager to explain her precise role in building product. Every company defines product managers differently, and a product manager’s output is sometimes difficult to see or quantify. Product managers tend to use success metrics as a baseline for their experience (e.g. “We increased conversion by 300%!”) but of course it’s hard to tell if that was the product manager’s doing in some way, or not.

And since companies have such varying definitions of product management and what they want product managers doing, it makes it hard to find the right fit. The wrong fit in a product management role is brutal; it will only lead to incessant conflict and frustration. If a company wants a product manager focused in one area and they hire for people who are mostly interested in another, there’s going to be huge trouble. But this happens a lot, often because companies don’t do a great job of defining product management and the role. So there’s confusion all around.

Product managers need a portfolio, something they can point to that (a) shows what they actually did; and (b) explains how they think. The thinking part is the most important.

My suggestion is this: write.

Medium is the tool/resource of choice at the moment, so unless you have an existing brand, I’d go there. And write. Share what you’ve learned, how you think, how you tackle problems, how you communicate. Find other content online that resonates with you and share it, providing your own opinions and insight. Talk about products you’re trying, products you love, or products you hate. Explain. Explain some more.

Lately I’ve seen more and more PMs (junior and senior) sharing their experiences and opinions online. And I think that’s awesome! (I don’t want to link to any specific articles, in case those people already realized what I’m expressing here, and they’re writing as a way to build up their portfolio.) There’s a lot of noise, for sure, and since product management is so broadly defined it’s difficult to cut through that noise. But that’s OK. You’re not (necessarily) writing in order to be perceived as an expert; you’re writing so that when someone comes looking to hire a PM you can match up with them (or not), more easily. If you strongly believe that a product manager should be a product owner, and you’ve written that publicly, you can point to that when a company comes knocking and says, “our product managers are more project managers.”

I’ve been blogging for many years. It’s helped me in innumerable ways. Having said that, I reserve the right (because I’m human!) to change my thinking over time. In fact, I encourage people to change their thinking over time. Very little should be writ in stone. Opinions and ideas change. New information materializes. Don’t worry about writing something publicly and then being held to it forever. Get out there and build a portfolio of ideas, approaches, tactics, etc. that help others understand who you are and what type of product manager you are / want to be. I think it’s a great experience and a great exercise in trying to codify your own thoughts/beliefs in a way that’ll help you articulate what you care about and question yourself further (so you can continue to learn and adapt.)

Filed Under: Product Management

Want more content like this?

Signup for free and you'll get new content as soon as it's available. Thanks!

  • Great post, Ben. Product management is a journey, not a destination, and the most authentic way to capture that journey is to document it. I want to start doing this more.

  • Thanks Kyle. And you should. I always feel good after writing something, regardless of the response. Sometimes it’s just to get things out of my brain. But I know it also has an impact on how people see me and know what I can / can’t do, or what I’m interested in / not interested in. It shapes people’s views of me, which is good. If I can point to what I’ve written and say, “That’s basically what I’m like and how I operate” it sets up a pretty good context, I think.

  • Great advice Ben! I think this applied to a lot of things too, including growth marketing, investing, etc. People might be great on a paper resume. But, like you said, the thought process is the most important thing. You might have increased conversion rate by 300%, but how did you do that? And why did you do what you did? If they can’t answer they how and why, then to me statements like “increased conversion by 300%” is meaningless

  • Agreed, Ramli. There are a lot of jobs where it’s difficult to really know who did what, why and how. The more that you can explain the thought process behind things, the clearer it is what you believe in and how you work. It gives people conducting interviews so much more meaningful information to ask good questions against.

  • Joseph Hayes

    Hi Ben,

    I’m a PM looking for a opportunities and I’ve worked on a lot of projects and products in the past. How do I create a portfolio of my accomplishments without worrying about disclosing possibly private company information? Should I focus on creating my own fictitious products (and presenting them as such) in addition to my professional work?

Ben Yoskovitz

Founding Partner at Highline BETA, a startup co-creation company that launches new ventures with leading corporations and founders.

Previously I was VP Product at VarageSale and GoInstant (acq. $CRM), and Founding Partner at Year One Labs.

Angel investments include: Breather, Spoiler Alert, SendWithUs and others.

My bio »

Buy Lean Analytics

Lean Analytics

"Lean Analytics is the missing piece of Lean Startup!" - Dan Martell, founder Clarity

Get the book at leananalyticsbook.com

Get updates

Get new content directly in your inbox. Occasionally, I'll also send special content to subscribers (I promise it'll be high quality!)

Share This