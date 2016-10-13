Instigator Blog

I don’t normally post about speaking engagements, conferences or training sessions that I’m conducting, but there are a bunch of upcoming events that I hope interest people. Along with that, I have discounts and free tickets to give away–so why not do it all at once?!?!

1. Product Strategy for Designers

I’m doing a 2-day live training in San Francisco on October 20-21 on Product Strategy for Designers.

In the summer I did a 1-day online event (see here), and partnered with O’Reilly, we’ve expanded the training. I’m super excited about this — I love talking to product designers, and I think it’s critical that they understand the “bigger picture” of the business they’re in, along with how the overall product management and development process operates. I’ve seen too many designers (and others: developers, marketers, data scientists) working in silos or vacuums, which just doesn’t make any sense to me.

This is last minute, but if you’re a product designer and want to spend a couple days hanging out with me, you can register at http://oreil.ly/2dPtqC9.

2. Lean Startup Week

The biggest Lean Startup event in the world is happening in SF from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. I’m excited to be doing a 90-minute Lean Analytics workshop on November 1st.

I’ve got a Speaker Discount of $200 to give to anyone that wants it — just use the link here to sign up: http://2016.leanstartup.co?promo=Speaker200. (Promo Code: Speaker200).

I’ve also got 1 Silver Pass to give away for free that gets you access to the 2 main conference days. If you want it, please share one of my blog posts on Twitter (hopefully you find one that you find helpful!), reference me (@byosko) and I’ll pick someone at random.

3. MaRS Verge Corporate Innovation Conference

The MaRS Verge Corporate Innovation Conference is being held on November 15th in Toronto. Corporate innovation is absolutely exploding, and it’s not going to slow down. If you’re in that world, MaRS Verge is going to be a worthwhile event for you.

I’ll be speaking at the event, providing a brief introduction to my new company, Highline BETA.

The organizers have provided me with a 10% discount code:MaRSVerge.

4. SaaS North

SaaS North is going to be an awesome event in Ottawa, Canada from Nov 30-Dec 1. Tons of great speakers. If you’re building a SaaS company, you should attend. I’m going to be doing a short introduction to Lean Analytics.

The organizers have provided me with a 15% discount code: YoskovitzSN. You can also use this direct link to register: https://www.picatic.com/saasnorth?code=YoskovitzSN

5. PIE Forum 2016

Finally, I’ll be speaking at a new event in New York (December 8, 2016) called PIE Forum. PIE Forum is all about platforms for innovation & entrepreneurship. The goal is to bring together all the practitioners in the “startup building” community; e.g. accelerators, incubators, investors, labs, etc. If you’re in that world, of helping startups grow & accelerate, you should definitely check out the event.

Hopefully you don’t feel like this is overly self-promotional — but there are a lot of great events coming up, and I’m lucky enough to be attending/speaking at them, which gives me the opportunity to share free tickets and discounts with you.