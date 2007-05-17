Instigator Blog

Productivity is a topic that never goes stale. We all have different ideas, opinions and things that work for us. And some people swear by a life of chaos and randomness.

There’s no perfect answer to being productive. That’s what makes productivity such an interesting subject. And that’s what makes collecting so many productivity tips and sharing them a great experience. Out of the volume of posts written about productivity tips there must be at least one thing that each of us can experiment with; and that would make the Ultimate Guide to Productivity a success.

With this latest batch of submissions we’ve surpassed the 100 mark (we’re at 109!) and I want to thank each and every one of you for submitting your productivity tips.

My goal was to reach 100 submissions before I started compiling the e-book. But this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep submitting! I won’t be able to do a lot on the e-book for a couple weeks still, so please feel free to post your own productivity tips, tag others and let me know about.