Instigator Blog

Founders need inspiration. I believe most founders have a deep well of inspiration inside of them that they’re able to draw from as needed. Otherwise they wouldn’t be able to survive. But that’s not always enough–founders need to find inspiration outside of themselves as well.

Recently I started watching Chef’s Table on Netflix. The parallels between being a chef and entrepreneur are incredible. The tension, stress, ups and downs, motivation, passion, ambition, ego. It’s all in there. The second episode (Season 1) in particular with Dan Barber was incredible. He’s trying to revolutionize how people eat and think about food. He’s as mission and vision-driven as they come.

Here’s a trailer for Season 1:

It turns out inspiration comes from all over the place. While reading blogs (like this one!) and books (like this one!) is important, and staying up-to-date on tech news is helpful, it’s equally as important to unplug from the rollercoaster and find inspiration somewhere else. Even if you’re not super into food, Chef’s Table is inspiring–but if you’re into food and watching people push insanely hard to perfect their craft, watch the show.