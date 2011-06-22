Instigator Blog

When you have a startup idea, the first instinct is to pitch it to friends and colleagues. This can be somewhat helpful, because they may provide insight that you hadn’t thought of yet, or quickly validate some of your concerns based on their questions. They may be familiar with a competitor worth looking at, or know people in the space that can help. Or they may be able to brainstorm with you and “sniff test” your ideas, which can be revealing about your thought process and where you need to focus. But unless they’re potential customers, it doesn’t really count as quality feedback.

Hopefully most entrepreneurs realize they need more feedback than what they can get from friends and colleagues. Unfortunately, many will want to throw up an online survey and drive traffic to it, hoping to get respondents and quality information. This isn’t where you should start.

The problem at this stage is that you don’t even know what questions to ask. And a good survey assumes you do. It assumes you know what you want to ask and that you’re nearing the stage (or you’re at the stage) where quantitative survey data is helpful for validating or invalidating your assumptions. Before you get to doing a survey — which can be helpful — you need to meet people in-person.

I realize this is tough. You may not have experience interviewing people and interpreting feedback. You may not be sure how to find people to interview. But it’s an incredibly valuable step. It’s the most effective way to get honest, open-ended feedback from people (who you think are in your target market). And it will also increase your own personal confidence and communication skills. It’s almost guaranteed that the original hypotheses and assumptions you had going into the in-person interviews won’t survive, but it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll tease out interesting ideas, trends and new opportunities. You won’t get that kind of rich qualitative data from surveys.

Set a goal to speak with at least 20 people.

Find them by any means necessary. If you have to pay them, do it. They’ll still be honest with you. People love to talk about their problems. Don’t be shy.

By the tenth person you’ll see patterns in people’s answers, and you’ll start adapting your questions accordingly. You don’t need to speak with hundreds of people to get what you need – which is ultimately validation (or invalidation) of your idea. Refine the qualitative data from in-person interviews into more pointed, quantitative survey questions and then try and attract a larger audience to take a survey. The data collection from the survey can further support the findings of in-person interviews. But the process has to start with in-person interviews.

  • You are 100% right. You cannot survey people until you have a good idea of the sorts of options to give them in a survey.

    I love this approach of qualitative research leading to surveys, but I’ve found that I start to get really good ideas after about 5 people. One trick to making this easier for people who don’t have much interview experience is to get them to limit the scope of the discussions and do lots of small batches of interviews, each with a different focus. 
    For example, if I’m building a social commerce product, for the first set of a few people, I might concentrate on  questions about their shopping habits, online and off. I still keep it open ended, but I don’t try to get answers to absolutely every question. The second group of people, I might concentrate more on the users’ social habits while validating or invalidating what I learned in the first group. 

    Also, I find that I get infinitely better information when the user can show me what they’re talking about. It’s so much less useful to learn, for example, that the user creates a spreadsheet than it is to actually see the spreadsheet and have them talk me through their thinking. That’s why I always like to think of the initial interviews as show and tell, rather than just discussions.

    Thanks so much for the great post!

  • Thanks for the comment and feedback Laura – very much appreciated.

    I’ve also been thinking that entrepreneurs should connect with journalists, since journalists are experts at interviewing and interview techniques, and interpreting results. Might be some good lessons learned there.

  • Hi i am always thinking this kind of business in my life. if you release any product your company means first  survey how many peoples are using your product and how is your product quality all the things asking only means you know your product quality and status of your product. It main role of every business.

  • Written simply and tastefully. It’s pleasant to read. Thank u.

  • Merci pour tout ces partages, c’est vraiment super sympas de ta part :p

  • I used to sell cleaner door to door, I fully understand that customer feedback is very important.  What better way than to sell the person at their home on stains they never could remove.  The feedback was wonderful but most importantly, helped me shape my business into a prosperous one.  I never had to do a survey.  All I did was talk with the actual people who were buying the product.  Nice read, thank you!

  • Agree with Laura – 5-10 strangers should give you a good enough feeling for the assumption you’re testing. Also make sure to track each interview against the interviewee’s use case.

  • thanks merci shokran !

  • Right on. Agree with both ben and Laura – feel free to mix up the purpose and focus of the interview to round out your learnings while being able to drill deep in a discussion while keeping it time manageable

  • Feedback, Feedback, Feedback, from the customers point of view.  And never make it an business setting, ever.  If you go face to face and meet with the customer, have the relax, and create the scenario so you can get their honest opinion.  

  • Yes papa !!!

  • thanks for share information ..Good advice for those getting started and not sure where to start

  • thanks so much …your site’s really great articles

  • kevin

    You made a few fine points there i did a search on the issue and found nearly all persons will go
    along with your blog good post always a pleasure reading something you wrote.After I read a few of the posts on your site now, and I truly love your style of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon.cheap essays

  • I love this approach of qualitative research leading to surveys, but I’ve found that I start to get really good ideas after about 5 people. Thanks so much for the great post!

