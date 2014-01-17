Instigator Blog

Yesterday I got into a discussion with Devin Horsman about my post on product management. I expected someone to argue with me because I mentioned “crunch time” (where people work more than a typical 7-8 hour day). A lot of people have very strong opinions about crunch time (I hope I’ll hear some today!), and believe that it should never happen. It’s terrible for productivity. It’s terrible for morale. Some people argue that it’s exploitation, plain and simple.

Generally I agree that crunch time isn’t a good thing, particularly if it’s prolonged. But should you eliminate it entirely? Should you have a blanket policy against crunch time?

No.

Every so often, crunching is good.

Before I get into that, let me talk about how we do things at GoInstant (where I work).

I’ve interviewed everyone we’ve hired at GoInstant. I tell each person that we try very hard to eliminate the ups and downs of crunch time as much as possible, but they still happen. I also explain to people that we tend to work more than a typical day; flattening out crunch time into a higher level of effort and commitment on a regular basis. So instead of working like maniacs for a period of time and then crashing mentally and emotionally for awhile, only to swing back up again, we try and work at a heightened state of effort as consistently as possible. Generally, I think we do a good job of that.

We eliminated most crunch time by doing a few things:

Very few hard deadlines. It’s rare that we set a fixed deadline for something. There are occasions when it happens–say we’re preparing for a conference (like we were two nights ago) and trying to make a strategic push with a new release–but hard deadlines are rare. We do like to set goals for ourselves, but not to the exact day.

Generally, we’ve eliminated most crunch time. But not all of it. And while there are diehards (and probably scientific research too) that denounce all crunches, I still believe they’re valuable. Also: shit happens. Having a hard policy against something that’s not black and white is a shortsighted approach.

So, when does crunch time happen? When is it … good?

Sometimes there are hard deadlines. Yesterday we wanted to release GoAngular v3 to promote it at ng-conf (first ever conference about AngularJS!) It was a strategic attempt to make as much noise at the conference as possible. So a few of us worked late into the night, and had a few late nights prior to that as well. Crunch time like this is OK, because it’s a rallying point for those of us that have been working on this for awhile. Sometimes you need a forcing factor (like a conference) to get everyone focused. And it’s great to see the feedback we’re getting, which is incredibly motivating for all of us. Had we missed the opportunity, it would have been more frustrating than having to put in extra hours for a few nights.

People can’t sustain insane hours for a long period of time. I get that. It’s not healthy, and it does erode productivity and morale. And yes, there are companies that exploit workers. If you’re in that situation I’d encourage you to get out. But in short bursts, I believe you can ask more of people, and they’re willing to step up and make it happen. And when they see something released, and positive feedback comes in, they know that it was worth it.

If you do ask people to do more, you have to as well. As a founder/manager/boss/whatever–you can’t ask of others unless you’re willing to do it yourself.

Does it work all the time? No. Have people at GoInstant crunched for longer periods of time? Yes. The system isn’t perfect. But “everything in moderation” applies to crunch time, team effort and how I think startups and companies can succeed.